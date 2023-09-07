Kourtney Kardashian had to have urgent surgery to save her baby's life

Kardashian added: "As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant. Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing."

Barker, who shared Kardashian's post on his Instagram Stories, hinted at the medical emergency last week when he cancelled a few European dates on his band Blink-182's tour and rushed back to the United States.

He also posted a picture from the prayer room at Glasgow airport hours after cancelling their UK and Ireland shows.