Japanese voice actor Kozo Shioya, voice of Majin Buu in Dragon Ball series, dies at age 71
Japanese voice actor Kozo Shioya has died at the age of 71 due to a cerebral haemorrhage, announced his agency Aoni Production on Wednesday (Jan 28). A veteran in the anime industry, Shioya had voiced many popular characters in hit anime franchises, including Majin Buu in the Dragon Ball series, Nozomi Takamiya in Slam Dunk and Mondo Agake in Mobile Suit Gundam ZZ.
According to Aoni Production, Shioya died on Jan 20 and in accordance with his family's wishes, his funeral was conducted privately with only close relatives in attendance.
Tributes have since poured in for Shioya from Dragon Ball colleagues and various production companies.
In a tribute on its official website, Bandai Namco Filmworks, the organisation behind the Gundam franchise, expressed "its deepest condolences".
Voice actor Toshio Furukawa, who voices Piccolo in the Dragon Ball franchise, called Shioya a "big brother".
"Majin Buu is gone. From when I was young, he always walked alongside me – an older brother who was always there at every anime studio I went to. After Dragon Ball recording sessions, we went out drinking together every single time," wrote Furukawa. "It’s far too soon, big brother. I respectfully offer my deepest condolences."
Ryo Horikawa, the voice actor of Vegeta, said that he was "utterly shocked" by the news of Shioya's death.
"He was someone I have known since I first began working in voice acting," wrote Horikawa. "After recording sessions, we would often all go out drinking together. All I have are happy memories."