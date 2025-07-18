K-pop band 1Verse debuts with 2 North Korean defector members

With two out of five of its members North Korean defectors, the K-pop group 1Verse (pronounced universe) is breaking new ground as it debuts its single album on Friday (Jul 18).

The band represents an unusual convergence of backgrounds: North Korea-born rapper Hyuk and singer Seok join Nathan from Arkansas, Kenny from Los Angeles and Aito from Japan.

While not the first K-pop act to include North Korean defectors – Be Boys’ Hak Seong debuted earlier this year – the diversity of the group's members add a rare dimension to the genre’s growing global diversity.

The group debuts Friday with their single album The 1st Verse under Seoul-based label Singing Beetle. Their title track Shattered features lyrics co-written by Hyuk and Kenny.

FROM THE FOOTBALL FIELD TO A FACTORY TO STARDOM

“With members from different countries all coming together as 1Verse, I just thought ‘we can do this regardless of background’ going forward,” said Aito, the group’s youngest member from Chiba, Japan.

Hyuk, who lived in North Korea’s North Hamgyong Province until age 12, defected to the South in 2013. His journey to K-pop stardom began while working in a factory in South Korea, where a chance encounter with the CEO of a music label eventually led to weekend rap lessons in Seoul.

“I went to university but then things went bad. It was when COVID was pretty severe, and a bad incident happened, so I had no choice but to work at a factory,” he said.

Initially sceptical, Hyuk thought the invitation to become a pop star might be a scam. He recalled thinking: “I really have nothing right now, even if you rob me, not even dust would come out."

After a year of meetings where the music executive consistently bought him meals and encouraged his training, Hyuk joined the agency in late 2021.

Seok’s path was similarly unconventional. A former football player who started playing at eight years old in North Korea, he defected in 2019. He declined to provide additional details, citing safety concerns.

After arriving in South Korea, he briefly played for a semi-professional team before pursuing physical education studies. During weekend soccer games he was approached about an idol training programme.

“I was starting music for the first time, right? So I started with the mindset that if it doesn’t work out, I can just stop and try something else,” Seok said.