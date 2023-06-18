Blackpink’s Jennie spotted having Haidilao after leaving Melbourne gig early due to ‘deteriorating condition’

Blackpink’s Jennie has been accused of disrespecting fans after she left the stage abruptly during the K-pop group’s Melbourne concert on June 11.

Reportedly, Jennie left midway through their second track, hit song Lovesick Girls on the second night of their Born Pink World Tour stop in the Australian city.

The three remaining members, Jisoo, Rose and Lisa, later explained to the audience that Jennie was feeling unwell and finished the show without her.

Following the show, the group’s agency YG Entertainment released a statement to inform fans that Jennie “was unable to complete the stage due to her deteriorating condition”.

It added that she had expressed desire to carry on with the performance but “following medical advice on site, we immediately took measures to ensure she receives ample rest”.

Jennie took to Instagram to apologise for her abrupt departure, saying: “Sorry I wasn’t able to finish the show on Sunday. I’m doing my best to recover atm (at the moment). Your understanding and support mean the world to me. Thank you to everyone who came to our Melbourne show. Love you guys.”

SORRY NOT ENOUGH

However, some fans are not buying it.

Furious netizens revealed on Weibo and Xiaohongshu that this is not the first time she has walked out on a show, having done so at concerts in Hong Kong, Thailand, Copenhagen, and Canada.