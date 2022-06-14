K-pop boy band NCT 127 announces Singapore concert in July
The group will perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Jul 2. Tickets go on sale on Tuesday (Jun 14) from 4pm.
NCTzens, look forward to your favourites coming back to town: South Korean boy band NCT 127 will perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Jul 2.
Tickets for the concert, titled Neo City: Singapore – The Link, will be available from Tuesday (Jun 14) from 4pm on Ticketmaster, with prices ranging from S$168 to S$288 (excluding booking fee).
The concert was announced as part of the Asian leg of the nine-member group’s Neo City – The Link tour, which began in Seoul last December and continued in Japan from May.
Fans can look forward to a mix of older songs that propelled the group to international fame like Cherry Bomb and Touch, as well as newer tracks like Sticker and Favourite (Vampire) at the concert.
They last performed at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in July 2019 for their Neo City – The Origin tour.
NCT 127 currently consists of Moon Tae-il, Johnny Suh, Lee Tae-yong, Yuta Nakamoto, Kim Dong-young (Doyoung), Jeong Yun-o (Jaehyun), Kim Jung-woo, Mark Lee and Lee Dong-hyuck (Haechan).
Their name is a combination of the acronym Neo Culture Technology, which is the name of their 23-member supergroup, and Seoul’s longitudinal coordinate (127 degrees east).
The group’s members have been part of NCT’s other sub-unit NCT U, which rotates members based on album concepts, and have taken on solo projects as well.