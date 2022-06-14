K-pop boy band NCT 127 announces Singapore concert in July

NCTzens, look forward to your favourites coming back to town: South Korean boy band NCT 127 will perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Jul 2.

Tickets for the concert, titled Neo City: Singapore – The Link, will be available from Tuesday (Jun 14) from 4pm on Ticketmaster, with prices ranging from S$168 to S$288 (excluding booking fee).

The concert was announced as part of the Asian leg of the nine-member group’s Neo City – The Link tour, which began in Seoul last December and continued in Japan from May.