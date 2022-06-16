K-pop group Seventeen performing in Singapore in October
The 13-member group will perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Oct 13, after their shows in Jakarta, Bangkok and Manila.
Been feeling a little too hot lately? There’s a good chance that it’s not just the weather – K-pop group Seventeen will be performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Oct 13.
In a social media post on Tuesday (Jun 15), the 13-member group behind songs like Don’t Wanna Cry and Rock With You announced the Asia tour dates for their Be The Sun tour.
They will perform two concerts each in Jakarta, Manila and Bangkok before heading to Singapore for one show.
Ticketing details are still unavailable, but the poster suggests that they’ll be made available through Live Nation soon.
While there’s no set list yet, fans of the group can likely look forward to songs from their latest album Face The Sun, including the title track Hot and tracks like Don Quixote and March.
Known for their sharp coordinated choreography and diverse music styles since their debut in 2015, Seventeen last performed at the Singapore Indoor Stadium four years ago for their Ideal Cut tour. Meanwhile, their 2016 Shining Diamond tour kicked off at Singapore’s MegaBox Convention Centre.
Seventeen will not be the only group set to bring K-pop fever on the island to a whole new high: Earlier this week, boy band NCT 127 announced their Singapore concert which is set for Jul 2.
Hip-hop group Epik High will perform the week after, so fans of South Korean artistes certainly have a lot to look forward to in the next few months.