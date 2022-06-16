K-pop group Seventeen performing in Singapore in October

Been feeling a little too hot lately? There’s a good chance that it’s not just the weather – K-pop group Seventeen will be performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Oct 13.

In a social media post on Tuesday (Jun 15), the 13-member group behind songs like Don’t Wanna Cry and Rock With You announced the Asia tour dates for their Be The Sun tour.

They will perform two concerts each in Jakarta, Manila and Bangkok before heading to Singapore for one show.