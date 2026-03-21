K-pop kings BTS rock Seoul in comeback concert

South Korean megastars BTS reunited on Saturday (Mar 21) for their first show in nearly four years, blowing away enormous crowds in Seoul for a K-pop extravaganza livestreamed to millions more worldwide.

Widely lauded as the biggest boy band in the world, BTS went on hiatus in 2022 so the seven members could serve compulsory stints in the South Korean military.

The comeback concert by the group at the vanguard of the Korean cultural wave was staged on the doorstep of the historic Gyeongbokgung royal palace - a fitting venue for the Kings of K-pop.

Enormous crowds of fans - 260,000 were predicted before - descended on Seoul from morning onwards in colourful costumes, taking selfies and clutching BTS Army glowsticks.

Before they came on stage, fans chanted "BTS! BTS!" with the main boulevard leading up to Gwanghwamun Square - the symbolic heart of Seoul - ram-packed with people as far as the eye could see.

"Hi Seoul, we are back," one of the group said.