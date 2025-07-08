Saja Boys, the fictional group from Netflix's K-pop Demon Hunters, tops US Spotify chart

Fictional boy group the Saja Boys from Netflix film K-pop Demon Hunters hit No 1 on the US Spotify chart with their track Your Idol on Jul 4.

This means the Saja Boys is the highest-charting male K-pop group in US Spotify history, beating K-pop stars BTS. Your Idol is sung by Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, Kevin Woo and samUIL Lee.

Fictional girl group Huntr/x from the film clinched the No 2 spot on the same Daily Top Songs chart with their song Golden, sung by Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, setting the record for the highest US Spotify chart position by a female K-pop group.

K-pop Demon Hunters’ namesake soundtrack album also sat at the No 1 spot for Global Spotify charts from Jun 30 to Jul 3.