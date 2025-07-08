Saja Boys, the fictional group from Netflix's K-pop Demon Hunters, tops US Spotify chart
Saja Boys' track, Your Idol, sat at No 1 on the US Spotify chart and Huntr/x's track, Golden, clinched No 2 on Jul 4.
Fictional boy group the Saja Boys from Netflix film K-pop Demon Hunters hit No 1 on the US Spotify chart with their track Your Idol on Jul 4.
This means the Saja Boys is the highest-charting male K-pop group in US Spotify history, beating K-pop stars BTS. Your Idol is sung by Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, Kevin Woo and samUIL Lee.
Fictional girl group Huntr/x from the film clinched the No 2 spot on the same Daily Top Songs chart with their song Golden, sung by Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, setting the record for the highest US Spotify chart position by a female K-pop group.
K-pop Demon Hunters’ namesake soundtrack album also sat at the No 1 spot for Global Spotify charts from Jun 30 to Jul 3.
The 2025 animated film follows Huntr/x, consisting of Rumi, Mira and Zoey, who lead a double life as demon hunters. They face off against the Saja Boys, consisting of Jinu, Abby, Romance, Baby and Mystery, who are secretly demons in disguise and have been sent by demon king Gwi-ma to steal the souls of Huntr/x's fans.
Voice actors in the film include Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong and Squid Game’s Lee Byung-hun. Produced by Sony Pictures animation, the film is currently the top movie on Netflix in Singapore.