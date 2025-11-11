Kpop Demon Hunters pop-up coming to Singapore in December

Kpop Demon Hunters fans, don’t say we didn’t tell you: The Kpop Demon Hunters immersive pop-up is expected to be in Singapore from Dec 22 to Jan 11.

The pop-up tour will kick off in Seoul on Dec 4 before making its way to Singapore, Bangkok, and Tokyo then wrapping up in Taipei.

While the location and ticketing details haven’t been released yet, you can expect the pink and purple world of Huntr/x and the Saja Boys to be brought to life. The event is teased to feature larger-than-life installations, merchandise and, of course, numerous many photo ops.

Fans can also expect to complete missions by fighting demons alongside Rumi, Mira and Zoey; catch the Saja Boys’ performance; “walk” the hanok rooftops, and maybe even bring Derpy home.

More information is expected to be released after the Seoul launch, including Member Days for hardcore fans to score early access or pre-order exclusive merch before everyone does.

In the meantime, check the official Kpop Demon Hunters fan site and b.stage’s Instagram for updates.