KPop Demon Hunters world tour officially happening

Huntr/x fans, get ready for a golden time, as streaming platform Netflix and live entertainment company AEG Presents have officially announced that a KPop Demon Hunters concert world tour is happening soon. The announcement, made on Thursday (May 14) morning, stated that elements of the hit Netflix movie will be brought "to life in dynamic and unforgettable ways for fans around the world."

Information regarding the tour stops and ticketing details will be announced later this year. A waitlist page has been set up for fans who want to be notified of the latest updates.

As of writing, it is not known if the singing voices of Huntr/x – Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami – will directly participate in the world tour.