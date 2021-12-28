New K-pop supergroup Girls On Top features BoA, Red Velvet, Aespa, Girls’ Generation members

Remember the K-pop supergroup boyband Super M a couple of years ago? Well, SM Entertainment has done it again: It’s announced the creation of another one, this time with top female idols on its roster.

The company announced on Sunday (Dec 26) its sixth project group called Girls On Top, which comprises seven members: Singer BoA, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon and Hyoyeon, Red Velvet’s Seulgi and Wendy, and Aespa’s Karina and Winter.

The group will make its debut live performance on Jan 1, which probably means during SM Entertainment’s online concert SMTOWN LIVE 2022, which is set to take place that day. That concert will also include performances from EXO, Aespa, TVXQ, Super Junior and more.

Girls On Top also announced on its new Twitter account that it’ll be releasing its first song on Jan 3.