K-pop group NewJeans, also known as NJZ, announces hiatus amid legal dispute, following debut of new song

They added: “Honestly, we've known from the start that this journey wasn't going to be easy and even though we accept the court's ruling and this whole process, we had to speak up to protect the values that we believe in, and that was a choice that we don't regret at all. We surely believe that standing up for our dignity, our rights and everything we deeply care about is something we have to do, and that belief will not change."

“We understand and know that today's news might be disappointing or upsetting but it was not an easy decision for us to make either. But at the moment for us, it's about protecting ourselves so that we can come back even stronger."

“Right now, our hearts are a little bit worn out, and it feels a bit too hard to keep going at this pace. But that doesn't mean we're going to give up. We're going to keep going.

“To everybody who has been believing in us and supporting us through everything, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you, and we love you so much, and we can't express how grateful we are, and we promise, no matter what the circumstances, we will meet again soon."

In September 2024, NewJeans accused Ador of bullying, harassment and subterfuge and asked for their contracts to be terminated two months later. Since then, the members have not introduced themselves as NewJeans, opting to introduce themselves individually instead.

Ador denied the allegations and insisted that the group's contract "cannot be unilaterally terminated".

In January this year, Ador filed an injunction against the girl group in an attempt to stop them inking brand deals without the label's consent. The label even suggested that such activities could "destabilise" the South Korean music sector.

On Friday, the court ruled in favour of Ador, saying the band must not conduct any independent activities – which range from making music to signing advertising deals – acknowledging the agency’s continued status as the group’s legal agency.

Following the court’s order, Ador released an official statement and said that they will fulfill their responsibilities in supporting the artistes moving forward.

They added that they planned to “provide full on-site support” to ensure that the ComplexCon performance proceeded under the name of NewJeans instead of NJZ, represented by Ador.