Turns out, K-pop star Lisa's controversial Met Gala bodysuit didn't feature US activist Rosa Parks

K-pop star and White Lotus actress Lisa made her Met Gala debut on Monday night (May 5), wearing in a sparkly Louis Vuitton blazer and lace bodysuit with embroidered faces – an ensemble that landed her amongst the best dressed celebrities on the red carpet this year.

But what appeared to be a nod to the evening’s theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” – a celebration of Black dandyism, where Black individuals embrace traditionally European tailoring to challenge racial stereotypes – instead sparked controversy online.

Netizens were quick to notice what they claimed to be a face resembling American civil rights activist Rosa Parks embroidered on the crotch area of the Blackpink star’s bodysuit.

Parks was known for refusing to give up her bus seat to a white passenger in 1955, an act that sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott. It's considered a pivotal moment in the US civil rights movement, and the activist was involved in ending racial discrimination and segregation.