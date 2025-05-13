K-pop act NCT Dream performing in Singapore for 2 nights in October

K-pop group NCT Dream will be performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium for their The Dream Show 4: Dream the Future tour on Oct 18 and 19 this year.

NCT Dream – the sub-unit of popular K-pop boy band NCT made up of members Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung – previously performed two sold-out shows for The Dream Show 3 tour at the same venue in June 2024. Renjun, however, did not join the group during the 2024 tour due to health concerns.

The Dream Show 4 will begin in Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea on Jul 10, with stops in other cities like Bangkok, Jakarta, Hong Kong, Taipei and Kuala Lumpur.

Ticket prices for the Singapore show have not been announced.