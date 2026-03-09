Members of K-pop group Seventeen spotted around Singapore during concert weekend
The8 was spotted at Marquee Singapore on Friday (Mar 6) ahead of the concert, while Mingyu and Vernon were seen at Bae's Cocktail Club after their show on Saturday.
K-pop group Seventeen was in town for a concert as part of their New_ World Tour, during which they cemented their position as a powerhouse live act. But the action did not just take place during their three-and-a-half hour show on Saturday (Mar 7) at the National Stadium.
Some members of the group were spotted around Singapore over the weekend, with several fan sightings circulating online.
On Mar 6, The8 was briefly spotted at nightclub Marquee Singapore, where a Seventeen-themed party was taking place as part of the Seventeen Experience at Marina Bay Sands.
Fans had gathered there for a night of Seventeen-themed festivities ahead of the group’s concert the following day. While no official artist appearance had been scheduled and fans had been informed beforehand, short clips later surfaced on TikTok showing the singer present at the nightclub.
Some fans also claimed that South Korean actor Ji Chang-wook was present that night; he was in Singapore for the Korea Travel Fair 2026 held over the same weekend.
Following the concert on Saturday, members Mingyu and Vernon were spotted by fans at Bae's Cocktail Club. Videos circulating online show Vernon standing and watching the crowd, while Mingyu appeared to be dancing near the DJ console with who fans believe were members of the group’s dance team.
On Sunday, Mingyu shared a series of Instagram photos featuring a dinosaur skeleton and art pieces. The last two slides also included artwork consisting of the iconic Singapore symbol, the Toa Payoh Dragon Playground.
While the singer did not disclose the location, it is speculated the pictures may have been taken during a private viewing at the high-security storage facility Le Freeport, possibly as part of the Co-Museum showcase there.
Over the weekend, Mingyu was also spotted by fans out for a jog around the city ahead of the show.