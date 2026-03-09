Members of K-pop group Seventeen spotted around Singapore during concert weekend

K-pop group Seventeen was in town for a concert as part of their New_ World Tour, during which they cemented their position as a powerhouse live act. But the action did not just take place during their three-and-a-half hour show on Saturday (Mar 7) at the National Stadium.

Some members of the group were spotted around Singapore over the weekend, with several fan sightings circulating online.

On Mar 6, The8 was briefly spotted at nightclub Marquee Singapore, where a Seventeen-themed party was taking place as part of the Seventeen Experience at Marina Bay Sands.