Logo
Logo

Entertainment

Members of K-pop group Seventeen spotted around Singapore during concert weekend
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement

Entertainment

Members of K-pop group Seventeen spotted around Singapore during concert weekend

The8 was spotted at Marquee Singapore on Friday (Mar 6) ahead of the concert, while Mingyu and Vernon were seen at Bae's Cocktail Club after their show on Saturday.

Members of K-pop group Seventeen spotted around Singapore during concert weekend

Members of Seventeen were spotted out and about in Singapore this weekend when they were in town for a concert at the National Stadium on Saturday (Mar 7). (Photo: TikTok/manajesslyn, Instagram/min9yu_k)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Baani Kaur
09 Mar 2026 11:09AM (Updated: 09 Mar 2026 11:16AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

K-pop group Seventeen was in town for a concert as part of their New_ World Tour, during which they cemented their position as a powerhouse live act. But the action did not just take place during their three-and-a-half hour show on Saturday (Mar 7) at the National Stadium.

Some members of the group were spotted around Singapore over the weekend, with several fan sightings circulating online.

On Mar 6, The8 was briefly spotted at nightclub Marquee Singapore, where a Seventeen-themed party was taking place as part of the Seventeen Experience at Marina Bay Sands.

Fans had gathered there for a night of Seventeen-themed festivities ahead of the group’s concert the following day. While no official artist appearance had been scheduled and fans had been informed beforehand, short clips later surfaced on TikTok showing the singer present at the nightclub. 

Some fans also claimed that South Korean actor Ji Chang-wook was present that night; he was in Singapore for the Korea Travel Fair 2026 held over the same weekend.

Following the concert on Saturday, members Mingyu and Vernon were spotted by fans at Bae's Cocktail Club. Videos circulating online show Vernon standing and watching the crowd, while Mingyu appeared to be dancing near the DJ console with who fans believe were members of the group’s dance team.

On Sunday, Mingyu shared a series of Instagram photos featuring a dinosaur skeleton and art pieces. The last two slides also included artwork consisting of the iconic Singapore symbol, the Toa Payoh Dragon Playground.

While the singer did not disclose the location, it is speculated the pictures may have been taken during a private viewing at the high-security storage facility Le Freeport, possibly as part of the Co-Museum showcase there.

Over the weekend, Mingyu was also spotted by fans out for a jog around the city ahead of the show.

Source: CNA/ba

Related Topics

celebrity Music South Korea
Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...
Advertisement