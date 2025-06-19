K-pop star Ju Hak-nyeon denies prostitution rumours after leaving group The Boyz

One Hundred said in Korean: “As soon as we were informed that Ju Hak-nyeon had recently been involved in a private life issue, we immediately took action to suspend his activities and took the time to closely verify the facts.”

Previously, the agency had released a statement on Jun 16 that Ju would be temporarily halting group activities with The Boyz due to “personal reasons”.

“As a result, we took the matter very seriously, and we clearly recognised that it was a situation in which it would be difficult to continue trust as an artist,” the statement on Jun 18 continued.

“After sufficient discussion with the members of The Boyz, we have finalised Ju Hak-nyeon's withdrawal from the team and termination of his exclusive contract. We ask for your deep understanding that this decision is an inevitable measure to protect The Boyz members and the team.

“We would like to inform you that Ju Hak-nyeon has ended all activities as a member of The Boyz as of today.”

They added: “One Hundred will spare no effort and support so that the remaining members of The Boyz can continue to work healthily without wavering. Once again, we sincerely apologise for causing concern to fans. We will do our best to reward you with better news in the future.”

The same day, the 26-year-old singer posted a handwritten apology on Instagram denying the allegations.