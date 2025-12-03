German electronic band Kraftwerk to hold Singapore concert in May 2026
Regarded as the pioneers of electronic music, Kraftwerk will stage the Singapore leg of its Multimedia tour on May 8, 2026.
German band Kraftwerk, widely regarded as the pioneers of electronic music, will stage the Singapore leg of its Multimedia tour on May 8, 2026, at the Star Theatre.
The show, described as "part performance, part digital installation", will see Kraftwerk thrilling fans with songs from eight of its popular albums – accompanied by state-of-the-art graphics.
There will be two presale sessions for the concert. The first will be for Mastercard cardholders, happening from 12pm on Dec 9 to 12pm on Dec 10. The second will be for Live Nation members from 2pm on Dec 10.
General sales will then commence at 12pm on Dec 11 via Ticketmaster.
Ticket prices will be announced at a later date.
Formed in 1970 by Ralf Hutter and the late Florian Schneider, Kraftwerk has inspired many artistes from different genres, including David Bowie, U2, Daft Punk and Blondie.
Over the years, the group has amassed numerous accolades, including a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.