Red band trailer for Kraven The Hunter starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson spawns memes
Sony Pictures Entertainment released the red band trailer for their upcoming movie Kraven The Hunter on Tuesday (Jun 20). Starring Bullet Train star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, the movie will be the fourth instalment in Sony's Spider-Man Universe (SSU) – a media franchise centred around characters associated with Spider-Man such as Venom and Morbius.
The gory trailer offers a brief glimpse into the film's plot and backstory. A young Kraven gets his powers of "communicating with animals" after being attacked by a lion and left for the dead by his father (played by Russell Crowe). He then grows up to be played by the chisel-bodied Taylor-Johnson who "takes out evil in the world". Cue a not-safe-for-work montage where Kraven eliminates his enemies through bloody means such as bear traps to the face and throat slices.
It's worth mentioning that Taylor-Johnson's portrayal of Kraven is more heroic than in the comics (where he simply just wants to kill Spider-Man to be the world's greatest hunter). It's also the actor's second time as a Marvel character after previously playing Pietro Maximoff in Avengers: Age Of Ultron in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
In the hours following the trailer's release, online users have swarmed social media and the trailer's comment section – flooding them with memes akin to the ones used to mock the critically derided Morbius (another film in the SSU). Phrases such as "It's Kravin' Time!" (a play on the transformation call in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) and "That's So Kraven" (a pun on the popular Disney show) have since been trending online.