Red band trailer for Kraven The Hunter starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson spawns memes

Sony Pictures Entertainment released the red band trailer for their upcoming movie Kraven The Hunter on Tuesday (Jun 20). Starring Bullet Train star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, the movie will be the fourth instalment in Sony's Spider-Man Universe (SSU) – a media franchise centred around characters associated with Spider-Man such as Venom and Morbius.

The gory trailer offers a brief glimpse into the film's plot and backstory. A young Kraven gets his powers of "communicating with animals" after being attacked by a lion and left for the dead by his father (played by Russell Crowe). He then grows up to be played by the chisel-bodied Taylor-Johnson who "takes out evil in the world". Cue a not-safe-for-work montage where Kraven eliminates his enemies through bloody means such as bear traps to the face and throat slices.

It's worth mentioning that Taylor-Johnson's portrayal of Kraven is more heroic than in the comics (where he simply just wants to kill Spider-Man to be the world's greatest hunter). It's also the actor's second time as a Marvel character after previously playing Pietro Maximoff in Avengers: Age Of Ultron in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.