Former TVB star Kristal Tin reveals battle with lung cancer

According to her, the procedure only required surgical removal of the cancer as it was in its early stages.

It is not known if Tin will need to undergo any sort of chemotherapy after her surgery.

The actress also shone the spotlight on her husband, Hong Kong actor Chapman To, whom she said tirelessly consulted multiple doctors before deciding on undergoing treatment in Taiwan.

Post-surgery, Tin praised the medical services in Taiwan and that she is now undergoing rehabilitation to restore lung function.

She also assured fans that she is recovering well.

In addition to netizens sending their blessings in the comments, celebrities such as Hong Kong fencing champ Cheung Ka Long and Hong Kong actor Louis Cheung were also seen sending their wishes for a speedy recovery.

This story was originally published in 8Days.