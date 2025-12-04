Singer-actress Kristen Lin, daughter of Darren Lim and Evelyn Tan, wants to make her own name in showbiz
With acting dreams and a band fresh off an F1 performance, Kristen Lin, 20, is ready to make her own name in showbiz: “I don't want to be seen as Darren Lim’s daughter for my whole life.”
The name Kristen Lin might not ring a bell, but if you’re a fan of Mediacorp dramas, especially those in the late ‘90s, you’ll know her parents, actor Darren Lim, 53, and Evelyn Tan, 51.
Now, their 20-year-old daughter is ready to step into the spotlight herself.
Fresh out of Temasek Polytechnic with a diploma in Digital Film and Television, Kristen Lin has her sights set firmly on showbiz.
Self-assured, articulate and possessing the same quiet poise her mum is known for, Lin is interested in “a lot of areas of entertainment” but acting, she says, is “probably the biggest thing”.
Not for the “fame and glory” but because she truly enjoys the craft.
“Acting and performing have always kind of been in my blood,” she told 8days.sg, adding that her dad is one of her biggest idols.
“I love being able to practise and hone these skills that I have.”
Her three younger brothers, Jairus, 18, Way, 16, and Elliot, 12, are not keen on showbiz.
Growing up, she spent plenty of time on set, watching her parents at work and her dad record audition tapes at home – experiences that left a lasting impression.
“When I tried my hand at it, I thought that I also really enjoyed being on stage, being able to portray a different character,” she says.
“I've always been playing imaginary games and making up stories.”
She’s something of a creative all-rounder, having dabbled in theatre, screen acting, film creation and even scriptwriting – she was a scriptwriting intern for Mediacorp English drama Provocative during her polytechnic days. Most recently, she starred in Pangdemonium’s Heathers: The Musical.
On screen, she’s had mostly “calefare roles” in Mandarin dramas when she was younger, though that hasn’t stopped her from trying to break through.
Lin even wanted to take part in Star Search last year but couldn’t as she was interning with Mediacorp at the time.
Still, she’s not letting that slow her down.
Currently waiting to hear back from universities – she’s applied to several in the United States to study communications and media – Lin has been actively “searching for auditions and trying to make a mark”.
All this while juggling her day job as creative director at Chill Movement, a social wellness collective that organises community-driven events, and fronting her six-member band, Lucky You.
The band recently performed at the F1 Singapore Grand Prix after winning a competition for up-and-coming local acts. Their first original single, Can't Stay Can't Go, is slated for release on Spotify soon.
“My mum always says I'm a bit like an octopus always trying to dabble in a lot of things. But I feel like we have such a short time on earth, we might as well try everything,” said Lin.
Growing up with famous parents could easily have put Lin on the fast track to fame, but her parents, while fully supportive of her ambitions, made sure she took the long way and learned to earn her place.
“When I was younger, I told them I really wanted to get into show business. Can you guys push me out there?” she recalled.
“But they said, if we help you open doors, it’s not going to be because of you, it’s going to be because of us. And that’s not the kind of image that we want for you.”
It’s a lesson she took to heart, though she admits it comes with its own challenges.
“I have to work at getting out of my dad's shadow. I don't want to be seen as Darren Lim’s daughter my whole life,” she said.
“I want to make sure that as an actor, as a performer, I'm my own person and I'm doing these things because I work hard for myself, and not because my dad helps to open doors. It's not nepotism or anything.”
Her parents’ guidance has grounded her, and their advice continues to shape her approach to performing.
“They've always told me to follow my dreams, and I think that that's super important, especially in the entertainment line,” said Kristen Lin.
“Make sure that you have that passion to keep going, even though there are other people out there who are getting more attention, you just have to keep trying, keep working and honing your craft.”
This story was originally published in 8Days.
For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/