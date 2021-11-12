Kristen Stewart is done hiding her life: 'I'm going to be a better actor if I can live a real life'

The film has made Stewart for the first time in her career a front-runner for a best actress Oscar nomination. But it has also invited many, many comparisons to Stewart's own life and fame. She gets why, too, but she's quick to point out the differences.

"Imagine at 19 years old, like, you're already getting married and having a baby and being asked to fulfill a fantasy that everyone wants to be real, but you can see very clearly, is not real," Stewart said. "It's like going to summer camp and never being able to come home. But you're like, actually, I hate summer camp."

But the experience of talking about this experience, that of preparing for and making the movie and analysing the movie as it relates to her has been disorienting in a way. Answers that she once had evaporate, certainty becomes ambiguity and truths morph into something else. Sometimes, she said, it feels as though she's being dragged through "the moral conundrums" of her life.

"It's weird because my job is to open myself up in a way that feels generous because what you get in return is usually equal to what you put out," she said. "Who I'm talking to right now is not just you, it's your readers of course, and I want them to focus on what I primarily prioritise, which is the movie and my life. And if I start sort of victimising myself, it's just so unrelatable."

The film is directed by Pablo Larraín, the man behind Natalie Portman's artful turn as Jackie Kennedy in 2016, and has been likened to a gothic ghost story and a psychological horror. Diana, who is both obsessively monitored and achingly isolated, has visions of Anne Boleyn. There is real and imagined body horror, unsettling flashbacks and a truly chilling dinner that they simply refer to as the "pearl soup scene".

"I just think that it's just an extension of her mental state and we are able to inhabit that," Larraín said.

He wanted to create the experience of lucid dreaming, of seeing things that aren't there and melding 500 years of history with a quick cut of the camera.

"This person, this character that we're thinking about in her internal experience feels as though Anne Boleyn is sitting at that table and it's so much more fun and honest to have her there," Stewart said. "I just think it's one thing that movies can do that not many other art forms can do."

Being part of the "awards conversation" too has been an interesting experience for both, but mostly for its ability to extend the conversation about a film.

"As they say, you only care about awards when they give them to you," Larraín laughed.

"I love being a part of a larger conversation," Stewart said. "But some of my favourite movies of all time have like, very low Rotten Tomato percentages and didn't get an Academy Award."