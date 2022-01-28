Kristen Stewart on her wedding: ‘It’ll happen when it’s supposed to happen’

Kristen Stewart may have gotten engaged in November last year but she and screenwriter fiancee Dylan Meyer have yet to firm up a wedding date.

"It'll happen when it's supposed to happen," she said in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning.

The 31-year-old star of Spencer also admitted that they hadn’t started planning the wedding because it’s “a lot”.

"It's a daunting thing,” she said.

She did let on that she doesn’t want a long engagement.

"But I also don't want to be engaged for, like, five years," she said. "Like, we want to do it, you know what I mean?"

In November 2021, the usually private Twilight star announced on the SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show that Meyer had popped the question after two years of dating.

"We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it," Stewart told Stern. "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. It was really cute, she did very well. We're marrying, it's happening.”