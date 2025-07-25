Astronomer chief people officer Kristin Cabot resigns following viral Coldplay concert video

American tech company Astronomer has confirmed to numerous media outlets, including People, the BBC and CNBC, that Kristin Cabot, the executive caught in an embrace with former CEO Andy Byron at a Coldplay concert, has resigned from her role as its chief people officer.

Cabot's resignation comes days after Byron stepped down as CEO, with Pete DeJoy, Astronomer’s cofounder and chief product officer, taking over as interim CEO.

The viral "Coldplay camera" incident, which has since sparked numerous memes and parodies, happened on Jul 16 at British rock band Coldplay's concert in Massachusetts, USA.

During a segment that saw Coldplay frontman Chris Martin interacting with concert attendees, the camera panned to Byron embracing Cabot.

Upon realising that they were on screen, the two immediately separated and avoided the camera, causing Martin to quip: "Either they're having an affair or they're very shy."

According to reports, Cabot and Byron are married to other people.

In a statement on LinkedIn on Monday (Jul 21), Pete DeJoy addressed the attention received by Astronomer since the incident, writing: "The events of the past few days have received a level of media attention that few companies – let alone startups in our small corner of the data and AI world – ever encounter. The spotlight has been unusual and surreal for our team and, while I would never have wished for it to happen like this, Astronomer is now a household name.

"At Astronomer, we have never shied away from challenges; a near-decade of building this business has tested us time and time again, and each time we’ve emerged stronger."