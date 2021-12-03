‘It was an institution’: Kumar on why the Boom Boom Room was special

Popular TV series like RuPaul's Drag Race may have brought the art form of drag performance into the mainstream around the world. But in Singapore, the appreciation of drag cabaret will undoubtedly be attributed to the legendary Boom Boom Room in Bugis Street.

Dreamt up by local musician and composer Dick Lee in 1991, it was the place to see drag excellence – female celebrity impersonators and drag queens all sashaying, lip-syncing and entertaining the crowds with their myriad of skills.

And right in the centre of it all was national-sensation-in-the-making Kumar, slaying audiences night after night with a raunchy comedy show, replete with self-written risque jokes and observations about daily life in Singapore (all of which he is now famous for).