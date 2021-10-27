Kumar and the Boom Boom Room are coming back this November

Strap yourselves in for a quintessentially Singaporean cabaret experience. This year’s rendition of Boom Boom Room marks the highly anticipated return of Singapore’s legendary drag cabaret club.

Headlined by Kumar, who will deliver his trademark risque comedy routine, the variety show will also feature a fusion of dance, music and struts by Singapore’s veteran drag artists. Alongside the renowned drag queen will be the original queens of Boom Boom Room, Helda and Liz, as well as newcomer Vanda Miss Joaquim, who appeared in Drag Race Thailand.

Set to an original musical piece by Singaporean composer Dick Lee, the 2021 rendition of the Boom Boom Room brings a panoply of contemporary acts into the fold. This includes Las Vegas’ acrobatics stars, Volta Wheel, and a mind-blowing sequence by mentalist and magician, Mark Wong. Other acts include performing group BomBoxx Dancers and local singer Nat Ho.

“Boom Boom Room, which I created in 1991, is back, bolder and better!” creative director Dick Lee said. “Reimagined as a contemporary cabaret, this dynamic drag extravaganza features Boom Boom Room’s original Kumar and a bevy of fabulous queens, alongside other surprise entertainers. So, get dressed up and see you for an evening of much-needed craziness!"

Produced by Sliding Doors Entertainment, the newest installment of Boom Boom Room brings a world-class performance right to Marina Bay Sands’ stage.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be collaborating with Dick Lee Asia to produce this wonderful performance that blends a uniquely Singaporean theatrical experience with world-class performers and production values,” added CEO Milan Rokic.

Boom Boom Room will run at Sands Expo and Convention Centre Hall C for a limited season from Nov 24 to Dec 19. Tickets start from S$98. For more details, visit this website.