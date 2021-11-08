Kylie Jenner 'devastated' over deadly tragedy at boyfriend Travis Scott’s concert

Kylie Jenner on Saturday (Nov 6) said she is “broken” and “devastated” over the deadly events that took place at the Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas, where her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, was performing. Eight people were killed and numerous others injured after a stampede of fans surged to the stage during the performance on Friday night.

The 24-year-old model and TV personality wanted to make clear through her Instagram Story post that she and Scott, who was the headline act as well as the founder of the music festival, were not aware of any fatalities until after the show.

"Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in anyway (sic) by yesterday's events. And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community."

She added: "I want to make it clear we weren't aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing. I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted."

Jenner, who is pregnant, attended the event with her and Scott’s three-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, as well as her sister, Kendall. They were unhurt.

The 30-year-old Scott released his statement earlier on Saturday saying he was “absolutely devastated” by the tragedy and that he was “committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need”.

The rapper has been criticised for not stopping the concert or the livestream once he realised that some fans needed medical help. He later said he was unaware of the severity of the situation.

The incident is currently being investigated. The Houston city police chief said his department had opened a criminal investigation following reports that somebody in the audience had been injecting people with drugs.

The fatalities at the event included a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old.