Kym Ng got 5 weeks of MC after breaking her arm while playing a ghost in new TV drama

According to Kym's IG post on Wednesday (Jun 28), she was actually on sick leave and was busy recuperating from a fall that happened when she was filming the upcoming Mediacorp drama Till The End.

"No one would have thought that on my first time acting as a ghost, the battle-hardened person that I am would accidentally fall and break my wrist while filming," revealed Kym. From what we know, she plays the deceased mother of Taiwan-based Singaporean singer Boon Hui Lu in the drama.

She continued: "I was still recovering from the shock and so I decided not to tell everyone right when it happened in case I scare you guys."

Kym also shared that she had to go for surgery, where she had a metal plate inserted into her arm.

She went on to assure everyone that she is recovering well, and will be returning to work next week.

"I'll wave goodbye to this unpleasant chapter, courageously move on and continue to act as a ghost!" Kym wrote while thanking everyone for their care and concern over the past few weeks.

This story was originally published in 8Days.