Fire-breathing, sword-swallowing fun: The circus cabaret comes to Marina Bay Sands

La Clique may have the distinction of being the first long-running international theatrical performance to be staged in Singapore since last year's "circuit breaker".

And it's determined to show the country's entertainment-starved audience exactly why it's a good idea to catch it now that it's possible: Its live show is known for heart-stopping moments, death-defying feats and spellbinding acts, all wrapped up in tongue-in-cheek humour and live music.

Currently at Marina Bay Sands until Nov 7, La Clique's a quirky blend of circus, comedy, cabaret and speakeasy. A fitting antidote for audiences looking for some heady escapism during these difficult pandemic times.