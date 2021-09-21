Fire-breathing, sword-swallowing fun: The circus cabaret comes to Marina Bay Sands

Unpredictable in nature, the show has all the right elements of circus cabaret one might expect, but also be surprised at: Lithe acrobats, gravity-defying aerialists and yes, some astounding fire-blowing and sword-swallowing to boot.

And it's all going to be up close and personal. One of the Sands Expo convention halls has been transformed into an immersive 360-degree space that allows for a more intimate experience, with every seat in the house enabling all socially-distanced 250 theatregoers to view all the onstage action.

Since it was first launched in 2004 at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the show – which won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Entertainment in 2009 – has performed to sold-out audiences in cities such as Adelaide, Brighton, Edinburgh, Melbourne, Montreal, New York and Sydney.