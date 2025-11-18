Labubu movie in the works for the big screen, report says

The popular Labubu dolls that have ignited a global frenzy may light up movie screens in the future, The Hollywood Reporter said on Friday (Nov 14).

Sony Pictures has closed a deal to develop a movie based on the toothy monsters, the media outlet reported. The film is in the early stages of development and it has not yet been decided whether it will be live-action or animated.

Sony had no comment.

Labubus, sold by China's Pop Mart, became a phenomenon this year. They were carried by celebrities including Rihanna and singer Lisa from South Korean group Blackpink. Shoppers lined up to buy the dolls in blind boxes that keep the exact model secret until opened.

Sony has produced the Jumanji movies as well as the animated Netflix hit KPop Demon Hunters.