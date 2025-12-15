Lady Gaga pauses Sydney concert after dancer falls off stage

Lady Gaga paused a concert after her dancer fell off stage. The Abracadabra hitmaker was performing at the Accor Stadium in Sydney, Australia, on Saturday (Dec 13) when dancer Michael Dameski slipped on the rain-soaked surface, falling off the edge.

However, after she checked on him and confirmed he was "okay", the performance continued.

In footage from the concert circulating online, Gaga could be seen signalling for the music to stop while she checked on Dameski.

She said: “Just one second. We just had an accident on the stage. Everything’s okay. Just, everyone wait a second, please.”

The 39-year-old star also took the time to ensure the dancers' footwear was all suitable for the wet conditions.

According to a fan account posted on X, "the show stopped for a second time during Garden of Eden after a dancer fell off stage and was injured because of the persistent rain". Gaga then asked for a few minutes so she could get some proper grooves on the dancers' shoes.

Dameski later took to his Instagram Story to let fans know he was okay and “was able to finish the last show of the year”.

Earlier this month, prankster Johnson Wen, aka PyjamaMan, was kicked out of Gaga's show at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium, just weeks after he was sentenced to nine days in prison for rushing at Ariana Grande during a Wicked: For Good premiere in Singapore.

In footage by other concertgoers from the Mayhem Ball gig, the Australian native was seen talking to security before being led out of the venue.