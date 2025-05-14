Lady Gaga-themed events to celebrate upcoming Singapore concerts include MBS light show, after parties and more
The pop star will hold four shows at the Singapore National Stadium on May 18, 19, 21 and 24.
Pop star Lady Gaga fans are in for a treat with the slew of events happening in May to celebrate the pop star’s much anticipated arrival in Singapore.
The singer will be holding four shows at the Singapore National Stadium on May 18, 19, 21 and 24. Singapore will be her only stop in Asia.
She last performed in Singapore in 2012 for her Born This Way Ball Tour, where she did three shows at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
At Marina Bay Sands (MBS), from May 15 to 24, little monsters can enjoy offerings including a special edition of its nightly Spectra - A Light and Water show, which will feature dancing fountain jets synchronised to the rhythm of Gaga hits like Poker Face, Bad Romance and more, along with accompanying visual projections.
The light shows will be held at 8.30pm and 9.30pm each day.
On the same dates, from 7pm to 11.59pm, fans can also watch the MBS facade and waterfront light up in shades of orange, colours inspired by the pop star's latest album, Mayhem, released in March.
On May 17, nightclub Marquee in MBS will be holding a party titled Born This May, a play on the pop star’s hit song Born This Way, which will feature themed cocktails, a photo wall and a curated set by resident DJs.
Various restaurants in MBS will also feature special Lady Gaga-themed food and beverage offerings.
Highlights include restaurant The Club's special menu infused with the pop star's favourites including the Squid Ink Gnocchi and Chopped Cheese (S$35), a New York City classic that she enjoys while on tour. Each dish comes with the choice of a themed cocktail or mocktail.
Buffet restaurant Rise will offer Oceanic Bloom (S$20), a cocktail that features a gold dust garnish, as well as the Little Monsters Menu for younger fans, featuring an array of child-friendly dishes inspired by Gaga's signature flair.
At Cafe Origin + Bloom, fans can order desserts Electric Éclair, Pop Art, Disco Reverie and Cherry Boom (S$16 each) that draw inspiration from the pop star’s catalogue.
Aside from MBS, from May 15 to May 24, fan communities Rabbit’s Hole and SG Little Monsters will be hosting a range of activities dubbed the Monster Marathon.
These include four Lady Gaga-era themed parties: Chromatica on May 16, The Fame Monster or Born This Way on May 17, Artpop on May 23 and Mayhem on May 24, as well as four concert after parties on May 18, 19, 21 and 24.
They will also spearhead two themed karaoke nights: A Star Is Born on May 15 and Joanne on May 22, as well as a pool party titled Soaked This Way on May 18.
Fans who prefer more laid-back events can visit the family-friendly Lady Gaga-themed Mayhem Maker’s Market on May 17 from 5pm to 10pm, which will feature Lady Gaga-themed creations including bracelets, paintings, illustrations and pastries as well as a Fame Monster photo booth.
All events will take place at Rabbit’s Hole, the official Monster HQ at Oxley Tower, except for the pool party, which will happen at Mondrian Singapore Duxton’s Canyon Club.Visit marinabaysands.com and rabbitshole.peatix.com for more event details and ticket information.