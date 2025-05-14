Lady Gaga-themed events to celebrate upcoming Singapore concerts include MBS light show, after parties and more

Pop star Lady Gaga fans are in for a treat with the slew of events happening in May to celebrate the pop star’s much anticipated arrival in Singapore.

The singer will be holding four shows at the Singapore National Stadium on May 18, 19, 21 and 24. Singapore will be her only stop in Asia.

She last performed in Singapore in 2012 for her Born This Way Ball Tour, where she did three shows at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

At Marina Bay Sands (MBS), from May 15 to 24, little monsters can enjoy offerings including a special edition of its nightly Spectra - A Light and Water show, which will feature dancing fountain jets synchronised to the rhythm of Gaga hits like Poker Face, Bad Romance and more, along with accompanying visual projections.

The light shows will be held at 8.30pm and 9.30pm each day.