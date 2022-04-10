Accused shooter in Lady Gaga dog theft mistakenly freed

A gunman accused of shooting and seriously wounding Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stealing her two French bulldogs was mistakenly released from jail and is being sought, authorities said Friday.

James Howard Jackson, 19, was facing an attempted murder charge when he was released from Los Angeles County’s jail on Wednesday “due to a clerical error” the county Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

The sheriff’s Major Crimes Bureau is working on finding him, the statement said.

Jackson is one of five people arrested in connection with the Feb 24, 2021, attack in Hollywood. Prosecutors said Jackson and two other alleged gang members had driven around looking for expensive French bulldogs to steal, then spotted, tailed and robbed Ryan Fischer as he walked Lady Gaga’s dogs near Sunset Boulevard.

During a violent struggle, Fischer was hit, choked and then shot in an attack captured by the doorbell camera of a nearby home.

The camera recorded the dog walker screaming, “Oh, my God! I’ve been shot!” and “Help me!” and “I'm bleeding out from my chest!”

Fischer lost part of a lung.