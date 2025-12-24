Lady Gaga announces release of Harlequin Live concert film on YouTube

Meanwhile, Gaga recently revealed she has been busy penning new music while on the Mayhem Ball Tour.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, she said: "I've been making a lot of music, and it's kind of the best making music when you get to see your fans every night because you're energetically just right where you need to be."

What's more, The Weeknd – whose real name is Abel Tesfaye – sparked speculation that he might have collaborated with Gaga by posting an old photograph of the singer from her The Fame era on his Instagram Story.

Keeping tight-lipped, she said when Lowe showed her the post on his phone: "I love Abel! It’s all I can say."

Reflecting on the 2008 photoshoot, she said: “In that photo, I look so immersed, completely in that moment.

“I remembered how I artistically directed every photo and every moment that I wanted my fans to see.”

She added: “It was really sweet that he posted that."

The Timeless hitmaker shared the snap of Gaga standing in front of a black Lexus with the number plate LADYGAGA.

There was no caption, leaving fans guessing.

Around a year ago, there was speculation that The Weeknd was featured on Mayhem, but there was no sign of a duet when the record dropped in March.