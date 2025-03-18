Lady Gaga Singapore concerts: 1st day of ticket presales sees queue numbers exceeding 2 million

Little Monsters were out seeking glory on Tuesday (Mar 18) as the first day of ticket presales for Lady Gaga's upcoming Asia-exclusive Mayhem shows in Singapore kicked off with Mastercard holders getting first dibs on the highly-awaited tickets.

However, the day was not without its hitches.

In the days leading up to the presale following the announcement of Lady Gaga's Singapore concert, fans realised that ticket prices and a seat plan had not been released – even in the hours leading up to the commencement of the presale.

This led to unease among some fans who planned to get tickets.

On Monday afternoon, X user bloomthisway posted a chart of price estimates, using last year's Taylor Swift Singapore shows as a cross-reference.

The user wrote: "I've exhausted all options trying to get the seatmap out early to help fans with ticket purchasing. Some of the offices saw my message and left me on read, plus office hours [will be] over soon."