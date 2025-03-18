Lady Gaga Singapore concerts: 1st day of ticket presales sees queue numbers exceeding 2 million
Little Monsters were out seeking glory on Tuesday (Mar 18) as the first day of ticket presales for Lady Gaga's upcoming Asia-exclusive Mayhem shows in Singapore kicked off with Mastercard holders getting first dibs on the highly-awaited tickets.
However, the day was not without its hitches.
In the days leading up to the presale following the announcement of Lady Gaga's Singapore concert, fans realised that ticket prices and a seat plan had not been released – even in the hours leading up to the commencement of the presale.
This led to unease among some fans who planned to get tickets.
On Monday afternoon, X user bloomthisway posted a chart of price estimates, using last year's Taylor Swift Singapore shows as a cross-reference.
The user wrote: "I've exhausted all options trying to get the seatmap out early to help fans with ticket purchasing. Some of the offices saw my message and left me on read, plus office hours [will be] over soon."
Ticket prices were finally made known once fans entered the queue for tickets on Tuesday morning, with a line saying: "Tickets have been priced in advance by the tour from S$148 to S$368."
This prompted speculation amongst fans who believe that tickets to Lady Gaga's Singapore shows are subject to Dynamic Pricing – a pricing model where ticket prices fluctuate depending on demand.
VIP packages, on the other hand, cost between S$648 and S$1,348.
CNA Lifestyle has reached out to Live Nation Singapore for comments and confirmation.
The booking fees for Lady Gaga's Singapore shows are also noticeably higher than other Live Nation Singapore events, with a S$10 booking fee subjected to tickets priced less than S$300 and a S$20 booking fee subjected to tickets that cost S$301 and more.
In comparison, the booking fees for Babymonster's Hello Monsters show (another concert organised by Live Nation Singapore that's happening in May) only range between S$6 and S$10.
Tuesday's presale session also saw queue numbers exceeding 2 million with one X user claiming that it exceeded 3.5 million at one point.
Despite the high queue numbers, most of the respondents whom CNA Lifestyle spoke to managed to get the tickets they needed.
A quick check on the ticketing page at 1.45pm by CNA Lifestyle found that single seats were still available at various sections for Lady Gaga's first show on May 18.
The Mastercard presale will last till Mar 20 at 9.59am.
A presale session for Klook members will take place from Mar 19 at 10am to Mar 21 at 9.59am.
A presale session for KrisFlyer members will take place on Mar 20 from 12pm to Mar 21 at 11.59am.
Live Nation members will get their turn on Mar 20 from 12pm to 11.59pm.
General sales will then commence on Mar 21.