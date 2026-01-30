Lady Gaga pauses Tokyo concert to speak out against ICE: 'My heart is aching'

“In a couple of days, I’m gonna be heading home, and my heart is aching thinking about the people – the children, the families, all over America – who are being mercilessly targeted by ICE,” she said. “I’m thinking about all of their pain and how their lives are being destroyed right in front of us.”

She also referenced the recent events in Minnesota, where the fatal shooting of ICU nurse Alex Pretti by ICE agents took place.

“I’m also thinking about Minnesota and everyone back at home who is living in so much fear and searching for answers on what we all should do. When entire communities lose their sense of safety and belonging, it breaks something in all of us,” said Gaga, who is set to perform in Minnesota in April.

“Good people shouldn’t have to fight so hard and risk their lives for well-being and respect and I hope, I hope our leaders are listening,” she added.