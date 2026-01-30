Lady Gaga pauses Tokyo concert to speak out against ICE: 'My heart is aching'
On Thursday (Jan 29), American pop star Lady Gaga halted her show to condemn ICE immigration enforcement agents during her concert in Tokyo, Japan.
On Thursday (Jan 29), American pop star Lady Gaga paused her The Mayhem Ball concert in Tokyo, Japan to speak out against the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), telling fans her “heart is aching” over what she described as the targeting of families and communities in the US.
Performing at the Tokyo Dome, the 39-year-old singer addressed the crowd midway through her set, acknowledging that “we’re not in America right now, but we are with our community” as she shared that the issue was one that mattered deeply to her and urged solidarity.
“In a couple of days, I’m gonna be heading home, and my heart is aching thinking about the people – the children, the families, all over America – who are being mercilessly targeted by ICE,” she said. “I’m thinking about all of their pain and how their lives are being destroyed right in front of us.”
She also referenced the recent events in Minnesota, where the fatal shooting of ICU nurse Alex Pretti by ICE agents took place.
“I’m also thinking about Minnesota and everyone back at home who is living in so much fear and searching for answers on what we all should do. When entire communities lose their sense of safety and belonging, it breaks something in all of us,” said Gaga, who is set to perform in Minnesota in April.
“Good people shouldn’t have to fight so hard and risk their lives for well-being and respect and I hope, I hope our leaders are listening,” she added.
She then went on to introduce her song, Come To Mama, from her fourth studio album, Joanne: “At a time where it doesn’t feel like it’s easy to have hope, it is my community and my friends, my family that hold me up. So, I would like to sing a song that does have some hope in it, to try to give us a little bit tonight.”
Gaga is set to perform one more show in Tokyo on Jan 30 before returning to the United States to attend the 68th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, where she has also been confirmed to perform.
She earned seven nominations this year, including album of the year for Mayhem, as well as song of the year and record of the year for Abracadabra.