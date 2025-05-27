Lady Gaga spotted at Changi Airport clearing security check before flying to Dubai

After wrapping up her four-night Mayhem World Tour stop in Singapore, American pop star Lady Gaga, was spotted at Changi Airport undergoing a security check at boarding gate C1.

The 39-year-old was seen by Xiaohongshu user Eva, getting ready to board an Emirates flight to Dubai that left on Sunday (May 25) at 1.40am.

Wait, Gaga flew on a commercial flight and not on a private jet?

According to Eva, who is a fan of the singer, she was wandering around the airport when she recognised Gaga’s fiance, Michael Polansky, eventually spotting the singer beside him.

Dressed in a black form-fitting outfit and towering platforms, Gaga navigated the security check without an entourage.

Eva couldn’t believe her eyes and said she had to use her phone to zoom in to Gaga to confirm that it was her.

Photos in the comments indicated that Gaga’s flight was bound for Dubai.

While some fans were excited about the possibility of bumping into her in the UAE, others speculated that she was simply transiting before returning to the United States.