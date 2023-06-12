Lady Gaga seeking to dismiss lawsuit filed by woman who returned her stolen dogs

Lady Gaga is refusing to pay a US$500,000 (S$671,000) reward for the return of her French bulldogs, insisting the woman was aware of them being stolen.



The Bad Romance singer was sued in February by Jennifer McBride – who handed over the pop star's dogs in February 2021, two days after they were taken from her dog walker – after she refused to hand over the "no questions" sum in exchange for the safe return of her pooches.

The 37-year-old star has now filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, insisting the woman was part of a conspiracy to steal the animals.



Documents obtained by CBS News stated: "Plaintiff Jennifer McBride seeks to profit from her participation in a crime. The law does not allow a person to commit a crime and then profit from it."



Attorneys for Gaga said McBride claimed to have been a good Samaritan who found the dogs on the street by change and had "no idea" they belonged to the Star Is Born actress, but they argued she was in fact a "direct and knowing participant in the criminal enterprise".



In December, McBride was sentenced to two years probation after pleading no contest to knowingly receiving stolen property.



She has maintained she performed her obligation under the terms of the reward contract but Gaga had no intention of paying it, so she is suing for breach of contract, fraud by false promise and fraud by misrepresentation.



She is also seeking legal fees and compensation for financial damages, pain and suffering, mental anguish and loss of enjoyment of life but Gaga's team argued she has not suffered any damages in returning the dogs.



A hearing on the motion to dismiss has been scheduled for Jul 10.