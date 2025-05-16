Lady Gaga’s official website showcases Singapore icons like the dragon playground ahead of concert

These symbols are interspersed with the exclusive Lion City Mayhem merchandise line, which includes vinyls, T-shirts, a towel and a keychain.

You still get the Singapore skyline when you visit her site on a non-iOS device, but instead of those icons, you'll see boats racing by on the water.

These country-specific animations and features were also done similarly for other cities she toured at, including Rio de Janeiro in Brazil and Mexico City.

In the month of May, little monsters can also enjoy a slew of events to celebrate the pop star’s arrival in Singapore, including a Lady Gaga-themed light show at MBS, afterparties, food and beverage offerings and more.

Lady Gaga last performed in Singapore in 2012 for her Born This Way Ball Tour, where she did three shows at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. She also held concerts and exclusive showcase performances in 2009 and 2011.

The announcement for her Singapore shows comes at the heels of the release of her seventh studio album, Mayhem, in March. The 14-track album is seen as a return to her early dark-pop sensibilities. Prior to the album's release, she debuted three singles: Disease, Abracadabra and Die With A Smile.