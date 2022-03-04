Logo
Lady Gaga, Youn Yuh-jung, Zoe Kravitz among Oscars presenters
Kevin Costner, Chris Rock and Rosie Perez will also be presenting at the Mar 27 awards show, with more names to be announced in the coming weeks. 

Lady Gaga will be one of the presenters at the 94th Oscars on Mar 27. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

04 Mar 2022 08:14AM (Updated: 04 Mar 2022 08:14AM)
Lady Gaga might have missed out on an Oscar nomination for her turn in House Of Gucci, but she'll still be gracing the stage at the Dolby Theatre on Mar 27. Gaga will be one of the presenters at the 94th Oscars, show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan said on Thursday (Mar 3).

Others set to present awards include Kevin Costner, Chris Rock, Zoe Kravitz, Rosie Perez and Youn Yuh-jung, who won the supporting actress award last year for Minari. More will be announced in the coming weeks.

"Movies inspire us, entertain us and unite us across the globe," Packer said in a statement. "That's the precise goal of the show this year, and we're thrilled to welcome the first of a stellar lineup joining the Oscars stage to help us celebrate the power of film and honour the year's best in filmmaking."

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes are hosting the show, which organisers have promised will stick to three hours. 

Source: AP/sr

