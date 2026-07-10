F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2026: The Killers and Lana Del Rey join entertainment line-up

American rock band The Killers and singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey have been added to the entertainment line-up for this year's Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, completing the list of performers for the race weekend.

The Killers will return to the Padang Stage after last performing at the Singapore Grand Prix in 2018. The group will perform on Oct 10 after the F1 Qualifying Session.

Lana Del Rey, meanwhile, will make both her Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix and her first full concert performance debut in Singapore. She will perform on the Padang Stage in Zone 4 on Oct 11.

The acts join a line-up that was announced earlier, including Singaporean singer JJ Lin, Janet Jackson, James Arthur, Goo Goo Dolls, Split Enz, Zara Larsson, Mark Ronson, DJ Snake, Hyo – the DJ persona of Girls' Generation member Hyoyeon – and rising K-pop group Cortis.

JJ Lin and Cortis will perform on Oct 9 at the Padang Stage, followed by Zara Larsson and The Killers on Oct 10 and Lana Del Rey and James Arthur on Oct 11.

At the Wharf Stage, Split Enz will perform on Oct 9, Goo Goo Dolls on Oct 10 and Janet Jackson on Oct 11. Hyo will perform at the Waterside Stage on Oct 10.

The Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix will take place from Oct 9 to 11 at the Marina Bay Street Circuit. Tickets are available through the official Singapore Grand Prix website from S$198, with some categories already sold out.