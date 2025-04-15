Logo
Entertainment

The Last Of Us to return for third season
Entertainment

The Last Of Us to return for third season

Season three was greenlit by HBO just before season two’s premiere.

The Last Of Us to return for third season

(Screen grab: The Last Of Us/HBO)

15 Apr 2025 10:02AM
It has been a hot minute for fans of The Last Of Us since the first season ended in March 2023. And viewers are in for a double treat. Not only did the second season kick off on Apr 13 (Sunday) on Max, the third season has also been greenlit by HBO.

"We approached season two with the goal of creating something we could be proud of," showrunner Craig Mazin said in a statement.

"The end results have exceeded even our most ambitious goals, thanks to our continued collaboration with HBO and the impeccable work of our unparalleled cast and crew. We look forward to continuing the story of The Last of Us with season three!"

HBO hasn't revealed when fans can expect the third season but hopefully, it’ll be a much smaller gap this time around; the second season was delayed by the writers’ and actors’ strike in 2023.

Before you lock and load your weekend to watch Joel and Ellie fend off more zombies and other enemies in season two, note that it’s only seven episodes long compared with its earlier run of nine.

Time to camp out, Fireflies.

Source: CNA/bk

