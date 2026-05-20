Laufey in Singapore: The night she turned Singapore Indoor Stadium into a jazz club
"Lover Girl" Laufey delivered a theatrical spectacle of a sold-out concert at Singapore Indoor Stadium on Tuesday (May 19).
Grammy Award-winning Icelandic musician Laufey brought her signature blend of jazz, classical and modern pop to a sold-out Singapore Indoor Stadium on Tuesday night (May 19) as part of her A Matter Of Time tour.
And as it turned out, she was at the same venue a few days ago to watch Daniel Caesar’s live show. While she enjoyed the performance, Laufey confessed to her audience about feeling in awe that she’d soon be gracing its stage.
And grace it she most certainly did. From start to finish, Laufey brought the stage to life through her powerful jazz vocals. Accompanied by a majestic live string quartet and band, she took her audience on a journey through five acts and an emotional encore.
Starting with Clockwork – the opener track of her most recent album, A Matter Of Time: The Final Hour – she went on to perform some of her most beloved songs, including the viral sensation, Lover Girl, along with Falling Behind and Too Little, Too Late.
Laufey then encouraged the crowd to imagine themselves in an arena-sized jazz club. Revealing her sense of humour, she urged the audience to picture themselves holding a glass of wine – before correcting herself to a more general audience-appropriate "glass of water". She then added a cigarette to the scene, only to change that to a "gummy worm", which had the crowd roaring with laughter.
Banter aside, she continued to perform with poise, with songs like Valentine, before the show's fourth act, which featured the crowd favourite Promise, Goddess, Madwoman and From The Start, the oldest track on the setlist and also one of her most popular songs.
She finally ended with the crescendo that was Sabotage before stepping into her encore, Letter To My 13 Year Old Self and the live debut of I’ll Forget About You (In Time) off her most recent album.
Throughout the show, Laufey herself dabbled with different instruments – guitars, piano and cello. Every element of in the show came together too, from stage lights and camerawork that moved with the music, and dancers that brought the theatrics, to props such as a moving mirror during Snow White (a song about Laufey’s battle with body image) and a glittery Stanley cup from which she drank throughout the night.
And the crowd gets credit too. With relatively fewer phones held up to film every second like in other concerts, the interaction between audience and Laufey felt more genuine.
Ultimately, while Laufey put on a show worth raving about, the electric environment was delivered by the fans who sang along to every song, a true connection forged on the night the Singapore Indoor Stadium became one giant jazz club.