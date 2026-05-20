Laufey in Singapore: The night she turned Singapore Indoor Stadium into a jazz club

Grammy Award-winning Icelandic musician Laufey brought her signature blend of jazz, classical and modern pop to a sold-out Singapore Indoor Stadium on Tuesday night (May 19) as part of her A Matter Of Time tour.

And as it turned out, she was at the same venue a few days ago to watch Daniel Caesar’s live show. While she enjoyed the performance, Laufey confessed to her audience about feeling in awe that she’d soon be gracing its stage.