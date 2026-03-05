Icelandic musician Laufey and Hong Kong singer GEM to stage concerts in Singapore in May

Music fans in Singapore are in for a treat this May as two heavyweight singers will be staging concerts in Singapore: Icelandic musician Laufey on May 19 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and Hong Kong star GEM on May 23 at the National Stadium.

Grammy Award-winning Laufey will be in Singapore for her A Matter Of Time tour, which comes about two years after her last show in the country.

The 26-year-old has garnered critical acclaim for her songs that infuse jazz, classical and modern pop, nabbing two Grammy Awards – both for best traditional pop vocal album.

UOB Visa cardholders will get first dibs on tickets to Laufey’s concert. UOB Reserve and Visa Infinite cardholders will enjoy exclusive access on Mar 10 from 10am to 4pm, while all other UOB Visa cardholders can access the presale from 6pm that day until 10am on Mar 11.

Thereafter, Live Nation members will have their turn at a presale on Mar 11, from 12pm to 11.59pm.

General sales will then commence at 10am on Mar 12 via Ticketmaster.

Details on ticket prices and VIP packages will be announced at a later date.