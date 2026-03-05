Icelandic musician Laufey and Hong Kong singer GEM to stage concerts in Singapore in May
Laufey will perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 19, while GEM will take on the National Stadium on May 23.
Music fans in Singapore are in for a treat this May as two heavyweight singers will be staging concerts in Singapore: Icelandic musician Laufey on May 19 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and Hong Kong star GEM on May 23 at the National Stadium.
Grammy Award-winning Laufey will be in Singapore for her A Matter Of Time tour, which comes about two years after her last show in the country.
The 26-year-old has garnered critical acclaim for her songs that infuse jazz, classical and modern pop, nabbing two Grammy Awards – both for best traditional pop vocal album.
UOB Visa cardholders will get first dibs on tickets to Laufey’s concert. UOB Reserve and Visa Infinite cardholders will enjoy exclusive access on Mar 10 from 10am to 4pm, while all other UOB Visa cardholders can access the presale from 6pm that day until 10am on Mar 11.
Thereafter, Live Nation members will have their turn at a presale on Mar 11, from 12pm to 11.59pm.
General sales will then commence at 10am on Mar 12 via Ticketmaster.
Details on ticket prices and VIP packages will be announced at a later date.
Following the success of her I Am Gloria concert last year, GEM will return to Singapore with an encore version of the show, aptly titled I Am Gloria 2.0.
The original I Am Gloria concert saw GEM becoming the first female Mandopop artiste with the highest attendance in the history of the National Stadium.
According to the show's organiser, the new concert will be "expanded in scale, heightened in visual impact and enriched with deeper narrative layers", with highlights including a colossal mechanical lion, a gemstone-inspired extended runway and 4D effects.
Tickets for GEM's I Am Gloria 2.0 concert will cost between S$168 and S$358.
Maybank cardholders will have a presale session on Mar 17, from 12pm to 11.59pm, via Ticketmaster.
General sales then take place on Mar 18 via Ticketmaster, Trip.com and Damai.
GEM burst onto the scene in 2008 with her self-titled extended play which nabbed her several awards for best new female artiste. The follow-up release 18... served as her debut studio album and went on to become one of the best-selling Cantonese records in 2009.
Since then, GEM has released multiple hit albums and garnered accolades, including the Golden Melody Jury Award in 2020.