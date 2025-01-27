Scammer in love scam involving Singapore actor Laurence Pang doctored photos of former Star Search finalist

In the days following the revelation that Singapore actor Laurence Pang had lost S$35,000 in a love scam, former Star Search 2019 finalist Vanessa Ho has shared that her pictures had been misappropriated and doctored by the scammers to cheat Pang.

The 25-year-old influencer said a friend had highlighted how the purported images of the scammer – used in an Instagram Reel by Singapore-based news outlet Mothership to report the love scam – resembled Ho's.

According to Ho, one photo was taken from a mattress advertisement she did in May 2023. Another was from a lunch at a Japanese restaurant she posted in November 2023.

Ho initially accused Mothership of editing her pictures for their story. However, she later admitted on her Instagram Stories that Mothership wouldn’t have known better and apologised for her outburst.

Ho claimed that the initial copywriting by Mothership "was unclear" but thanked the outlet for making amendments.