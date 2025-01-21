Singapore actor Laurence Pang loses S$35,000 to online love scam in the Philippines

Veteran Singapore actor Laurence Pang, 78, lost close to 1.5 million pesos (S$35,000) after he was deceived by Mika, a woman he met on a dating site in late 2024, who led him to invest in a fake online business in the Philippines.

Pang, who's known for acting in TV shows Tanglin and Sunny Side Up, recalled his experience during an episode of the public service programme Raffy Tulfo In Action on Jan 17, hosted by Filipino broadcaster Raffy Tulfo who also has been serving as a senator since 2022.

The show, where Tulfo acts on complaints from ordinary citizens who have experienced injustices and tries to bring about a solution, is widely popular in the Philippines.

During the show, Pang said that he met Mika through an online dating app called Pinalove. She told him that she liked him and later asked him to invest money in a business reselling products on an online platform.

The actor said he was won over by her charm and agreed to do so, only realising later that he was selling the products on a fake version on Rakuten, the Japanese online retail marketplace.

“Being an old man, when a young lady says ‘I like you...’. Stupid, you know, ” he said.

Pang added that he had never seen Mika in real life before and only conversed over Whatsapp and video chats.