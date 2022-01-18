Actor Lawrence Wong has done well this year so he may give S$3,000 ang pows to his staff for CNY

Actor Lawrence Wong’s staff just got some good news, courtesy of the latest episode of #JustSwipeLah.

In a segment where the host and guests were discussing how much to give in a Chinese New Year ang pow, the actor revealed that he’s planning to give a pretty fat red packet to his staff.

“This year I might have earned a little more, so maybe each person will get $3,000?” Wong said in the talk show, even clarifying that the amount was in Singapore dollars.

This led fellow guests Xiang Yun and Das Dharamahsena – his co-stars in the upcoming Singapore comedy, Reunion Dinner – to quip that they now want to work for him.

Wong went on to explain that the amount he gives varies with how much he’s made each year. He didn’t disclose how many people work for him, either.

Xiang Yun agreed with Wong’s move, saying that higher earnings for him meant that everyone worked hard alongside him, too. The veteran actress said she usually gives S$5, S$10 or S$20 in her ang pows as a “token”.