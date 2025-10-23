Actor Lawrence Wong reveals he lived in rental flat for low-income residents before finding fame
The Malaysia-born Singaporean actor recalled his earlier struggles, from moving homes constantly to witnessing hardship in low-income housing.
It was recently revealed that actor Lawrence Wong took part in local charity initiative 60 Lights, One Future, which aims to raise funds for underprivileged children through the Singapore Red Cross.
The Malaysia-born Singaporean actor said his motivation for giving back stems from his own difficult childhood. “I didn’t come from a wealthy background. From my student days to becoming an actor, it’s been a journey. None of it came easy,” he told Shin Min Daily News.
As a child, Wong would commute daily from Malaysia to Singapore for school. “Every day, I’d take a bus at 4am to cross the Causeway. I’ve also endured over 10 years as an actor. I wasn’t handed a bunch of resources right away,” he recalled.
“I’ve experienced sadness, joy, hardship, and tough times. So I really understand how hard it is for kids from poor families to stay optimistic about the future.”
Even after joining showbiz in his 20s, Wong struggled to make ends meet. “I’ve lived all over Singapore, constantly moving around. At one point, I even lived in public rental housing for low-income residents,” he shared.
It was a sobering experience that left a deep mark on him. “Many elderly people lived there. You’d often see ambulances because someone had passed away. You could smell death. The whole building felt gloomy and depressing.”
Those early struggles, however, made him appreciate home and stability even more. “It’s only during tough times that you really grow. Every experience I’ve had shaped my character and endurance, and brought me to where I am today.”
Wong's big break came in 2018, when he played Hai Lan Cha in the hit Chinese period drama Story Of Yanxi Palace – then the world’s most Googled show. The role catapulted him to fame and changed his life overnight.
Still, success hasn’t made him complacent.
“I get uneasy when life feels too comfortable, like something bad is about to happen. When things are too easy, that’s when you start to regress,” he admitted with a laugh.
Today, Wong pays his good fortune forward by donating monthly to the Cat Welfare Society and the Singapore Cancer Society.
“You don’t have to be rich to help others. Even when you have little, you can still give. Helping others doesn’t have to be something grand. You can do small things with great love.”
He also credits others for helping him along the way. “I remember when I was on the verge of giving up, a well-known photographer told me I had potential and encouraged me to wait,” he recalled.
That encounter changed everything. The photographer introduced him to Chinese actress Qin Lan, who later signed him to her management agency and helped him land Yanxi Palace.
“In this industry, you definitely need help from others. When someone helps you, you help someone else – it’s an energy exchange.”
It’s this philosophy that inspired him to join the 60 Lights, One Future campaign. “We’re all busy with work and daily life. Opportunities to help others don’t come often,” he said.
Reflecting on how society has changed, Wong added thoughtfully: “People today are more self-centred. It’s not that we don’t want to give, we’re just afraid to disturb others. That’s why we need to develop the habit of giving.”
