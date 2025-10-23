Actor Lawrence Wong reveals he lived in rental flat for low-income residents before finding fame

It was recently revealed that actor Lawrence Wong took part in local charity initiative 60 Lights, One Future, which aims to raise funds for underprivileged children through the Singapore Red Cross.

The Malaysia-born Singaporean actor said his motivation for giving back stems from his own difficult childhood. “I didn’t come from a wealthy background. From my student days to becoming an actor, it’s been a journey. None of it came easy,” he told Shin Min Daily News.

As a child, Wong would commute daily from Malaysia to Singapore for school. “Every day, I’d take a bus at 4am to cross the Causeway. I’ve also endured over 10 years as an actor. I wasn’t handed a bunch of resources right away,” he recalled.

“I’ve experienced sadness, joy, hardship, and tough times. So I really understand how hard it is for kids from poor families to stay optimistic about the future.”

Even after joining showbiz in his 20s, Wong struggled to make ends meet. “I’ve lived all over Singapore, constantly moving around. At one point, I even lived in public rental housing for low-income residents,” he shared.

It was a sobering experience that left a deep mark on him. “Many elderly people lived there. You’d often see ambulances because someone had passed away. You could smell death. The whole building felt gloomy and depressing.”

Those early struggles, however, made him appreciate home and stability even more. “It’s only during tough times that you really grow. Every experience I’ve had shaped my character and endurance, and brought me to where I am today.”