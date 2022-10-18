EXO's Lay Zhang on his love for chilli crab, his 4 cats and learning Singlish for his concert

“Music producer, singer-songwriter, dancer, and actor” is what Lay Zhang goes by. But we all know he’s much more than that – he’s also the CEO of Chromosome Entertainment, and an avid chilli crab lover.

In fact, the Chinese pop star and member of K-pop group EXO took the liberty to have chilli crab the very day he reached Singapore, after successfully wrapping up his concert in Malaysia the previous week.

His verdict? “It’s delicious and has a friendly spice level.” Safe to say, chilli crab is on Zhang’s list of favourites.

ON HIS CONCERT AND ALBUM

Zhang’s concert, Grandline 2: Infinite Lands, will take place on Oct 19 at Resorts World Convention Centre. The dedicated singer has been preparing for the show since July, and expressed his delight to finally be able to showcase his music and performance for fans in Singapore.